JAMES E ABERNATHY 96, OF TORRINGTON PASSED AWAY FEBRUARY 7 AT THE GOSHEN CARE CENTER. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD AT 1000AM AT THE LIFEWAY CHURCH IN TORRINGTON - 1701 EAST F STREET. CREMATION AS TAKEN PLACE AND INTERMENT WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE AT THE FOOTHILLS GARDENS OF MEMORY CEMETERY IN LONGMONT, COLORADO. THE FAMILY REQUESTS IN LIEU OF FLOWERS MEMORIALS BE MADE TO THE GOSHEN CARE CENTER OR THE LIFEWAY CHURCH.

