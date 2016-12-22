Cheyenne's National Weather Service offers safety tips for winter travel.

With the nicer than normal weather we have experienced, it may be easy to get caught off-guard when the cold and snow finally hits. The potential for travel impact is heavy snowfall rates and blowing and drifting snow. North to northwest winds could be between 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph across the plains. The National Weather Service encourages building a vehicle winter safety kit that includes non-perishable food, water, essential medications, blankets, flashlights, extra hats/gloves, and a first aid kit.. Chad Hahn with Cheyenne's National Weather Service says that these safety kits are essential as travelers across this region often drive long distances without services, and must be prepared to wait out a storm if they become stranded.

Hahn mentioned that travelers should also be prepared to alter or cancel travel plans if hazardous driving conditions are expected. The latest weather forecast can be found at weather.gov/cheyenne or www.wyoroad.info as well as by calling 511. He also said that NWS offices also maintain an active social media presence such as Facebook and Twitter to share important forecast and current weather and road conditions. Additionally, the Wyoming and Nebraska Department of Transportation/Roads have mobile apps available for both Android and Apple phones that can be used to view the large network of roadside web cameras, a color-coded system that shows pavement conditions and traffic hazards, and can provide traveler location information to friends and family.

Lastly, during winter travel, give yourself extra time to reach your destination, drive at appropriate speeds to maintain vehicle control, give operating snow plows plenty of room and always wear your seatbelt. Stay safe out there this winter season.