2017 Master Gardener Tree Sale

TORRINGTON, WY – if you have been thinking about planting some new trees or shrubs in your landscape next spring, you are not too late! The Goshen County Master Gardeners have extended their 2017 tree sale order period. We have had lots of interest and numerous orders, but also know that December is a tough time of year to keep dates and deadlines straight! So, we have extended our order period to January 31st! So, whether you are looking for some more fruit trees, a nice shade tree for the backyard or some shrubs to add some color around the house, we have something for you!

Stop by the Extension Office to get a brochure and begin shopping! Prices, size and variety descriptions are included in the brochure. Select your future trees and shrubs and place your order at the Extension Office. Payment is due at the time of order. Anticipated pick up date is May 6th. For more information or with any questions, please Call Caleb Carter at the Goshen County Extension Office at (307) 532-2436.