EWC Board of Trustees announce retirement of President Dr. Patterson

Eastern Wyoming College

Press Release

For Immediate Release

December 13, 2016

Contact: Tami Afdahl, College Relations, 307.532.8206, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees have announced the retirement of Dr. Richard Patterson, President, effective June 30, 2017. Dr. Patterson has held the position of President since 2014.

“We would like to thank Dr. Patterson for the job that he has done over the last two plus years and will continue for the next few months. He has helped guide us through some tough times and the future is bright for EWC,” state EWC Board of Trustees President Lowell Kautz. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Dr. Patterson’s time at EWC first began when he earned an Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice in 1983. He returned in 1985-1986 for a counseling internship. He was the Director of Counseling and Placement from 1986-1990. Dr. Patterson returned to EWC in 2004 as a criminal justice instructor. He spent one year as a division chair. The Board of Trustees appointed him Interim President in September of 2014. He was named President in January 2015.

“Over the past two and a half years we have worked together to address many issues and challenges. Without question, there will be more in the future, but it appears we are now in a period of relative stability and it is time for someone else to take the helm. The emphasis during my tenure has been on guiding us through the storms, but I believe someone else can better lead the college forward from here,” stated Dr. Patterson.

According to Trustee Kautz, the Trustees will start a search in the near future for a new college president. “This will be a long process but we are confident that this will be done by the time that Dr. Patterson officially retires the end of June.”