Torrington Residents Injured in Tuesday Accident

Torrington residents Mr. and Mrs. Jack Sauder life-flighted to Cheyenne after car accident.

 

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Hauser, a car accident on Tuesday evening just east of Torrington resulted in the life threatening injuries of Torrington residents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Sauder, both 90 years old.  Trooper Hauser reported that a semi truck driven by Jeremy Hoagland, headed westbound on Highway 26, was stopped and waiting for eastbound traffic to pass to make a turn to the south.  Jack Sauder was following too close, was not able to stop in time and ran into the back of the semi that was parked on the highway.  Sauder was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the windshield.  Mrs. Sauder was wearing her seatbelt.  The Sauders' were life-flighted to Cheyenne following the accident.

 

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Sauder's were still in the Intensive Care Unit in a Cheyenne hospital.  Hoagland sustained no injuries.

 

