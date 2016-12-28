background

Wyoming Libraries Offer New E-Book Service for State’s Residents

 

 

 

 

CHEYENNE, WYO. - Did you find a new tablet or smartphone under your Christmas tree? Then download great e-books from Total Boox for free with your Wyoming library card and PIN. 

Total Boox for Libraries is a recent addition to the e-content resources on GoWYLD.net. It offers more than 50,000 e-books with more added weekly. All books work on most mobile devices through apps for Apple, Kindle Fire, and Android. 

Total Boox offers a new model for reading, with no holds, no expirations, no limitations, and no fines. Download as many e-books as you want and keep them as long as you want. You never have to return them, and they never disappear from your device.

Visit gowyld.net/econtent/totalboox for more information and to download the apps. Be sure to download the Total Boox for Libraries app and not the Total Boox app for paid subscribers. 

Your library account must be in good standing. If your card is expired or has any fines, resolve those issues with your local library to use the service. Also contact your local library if you need your PIN or have additional questions about accessing Total Boox.

-end-

 

Susan Mark, Publications Specialist

Wyoming State Library

2800 Central Ave.

Cheyenne WY 82002

307-777-5915

800-264-1281

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

 

 

