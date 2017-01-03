Goshen County Economic Development Corporation and Goshen County Chamber of Commerce merge under one umbrella

January 3,2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ashley Harpstreith, CEO

307-532-5162 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Torrington, WY – Goshen County Economic Development Corporation (GCEDC) and Goshen County Chamber of Commerce will provide an opportunity to provide enhanced member benefits and streamline costs for the community effective January 1st, 2017 as they merge under one umbrella.

The Chamber arm will continue assisting businesses with promotional activities and promote tourism events for the County and will remain in the 21st & Main Building at the Visitor’s Center. GCEDC will stay focused on leadership, infrastructure development, quality of life issues, grant management, and business recruitment in the Goshen Enterprise Center located at 110 West 22nd Ave.

“In the past, a merger had been suggested to provide streamlined services to our community. The time has come where this makes sense for both organizations. To start this process, a few months ago, we formed a Transition Team consisting of both Goshen County Chamber of Commerce and Goshen County Economic Development Corporation board members and staff. We began by researching the pros and cons with keeping the ultimate benefit in mind for the businesses and community,” Harpstreith said.

“The past traditions of our local Chamber will remain and continue to serve both the business communities and residents’ interest into the future,” said Wally Wolski, Past President of GCEDC Board of Directors & Co-Chair of Transition Committee.

Current membership benefits from each organization will remain intact pertaining to supporting business communities throughout Goshen County, but will be packaged as a “one stop shop”. “We will embrace a 360 degree focus on businesses from start-up, to retention, expansion, and everything in between, “Chief Executive Officer Ashley Harpstreith explained.

Goshen County Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit organization created in 1987 to encourage business growth and build on local community assets. For more information, please contact Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Harpstreith This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 307-532-5162 or visit www.gogoshen.net for all community activities and www.goshenwyo.com for information on business assistance.

