Clients of Diversified Services, Inc. will continue duties under the City of Torrington

As of January 2, 2017, the recycling center formerly owned and operated by Diversified Services, Inc. began operating under the ownership of the City of Torrington. When federal standards were set in place prohibiting DSI clients to continue with this service, the City stepped in to make sure those clients would not lose their duties. Head of City of Torrington Streets and Sanitation, Gary Korell was in the newsroom to explain that although the city has taken over, operations will remain much the same.

Korell explained that although the recycling business is not one that will bring in a lot of money for the city, it is still a beneficial service. Korell stated that the city is in the process of obtaining a lifetime permit for the current landfill and noted that in the application, they have indicated a certain percentage of recycling to fulfill requirements to the Department of Environmental Quality. The new recycling program along with other innovative programs will help the city to meet those requirements. Last summer the baler facility started composting grass clippings and are looking at ways to possibly market that compost.

Korell also explained that as of now, the city doesn't have plans to place recycling bins at each home, but there are trailers at various locations that residents can bring their recyclables. Trailers are located at Jirdon Park, the Family Dollar parking lot, the west parking lot at City Hall and Ty's Pit Stop in Lingle with the possibility of more locations in the future. Korell said that residents are welcome to bring their recycling directly to the facility at no charge. A small fee will be charged to businesses wanting routine collections, but will be a very minimal fee.

Korell extended his gratitude toward Mayor Varney and the Torrington City Council for their efforts in allowing this service to continue under city operations.