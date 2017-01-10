The Eastern Wyoming College Vet Tech program is recognized as one of the best in the nation

January 10, 2017

(Torrington, Wyoming, January 3, 2017)…Community for Accredited Online Schools (AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org) has ranked the Eastern Wyoming College Veterinary Technology program for 2016-2017 on its website as one of the best in the nation. The EWC program ranked 13th out of 50 two-year colleges offering the same degree program.

Community for Accredited Online Schools is a comprehensive accreditation resource that provides prospective students and families with the tools needed to make well-informed decisions about their education. The complete list can be found at http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/vocational-trade-school/vet-tech/#best-college-ranking.

In order for universities and community colleges to qualify for this ranking they must hold public or private not-for-profit status and carry institutional accreditation. Top schools are determined by using a value-based methodology that analyzes more than a dozen qualitative and quantitative data points.

Dr. Susan Walker, Veterinary Technology Program Director added the following, “It is our mission to provide our students with a high-quality education. We strive to ensure graduates of the program leave with the knowledge and skill required to succeed in the veterinary industry. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

“We wanted to highlight schools like Eastern Wyoming College, who are striving for excellence in education,” said Doug Jones, CEO and Founder of the Community for Accredited Online Schools. “These colleges offer an exceptional educational experience, upholding rigorous accreditation standards and showing an overall commitment to maximizing student success.”