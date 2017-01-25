Eastern Wyoming College announces nominees for the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees Awards

January 25, 2017

Contact: Tami Afdahl, College Relations, 307.532.8206, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

(Torrington, Wyoming, January 25, 2017)…Eastern Wyoming College would like to announce the recognition of the individuals who were nominated by their peers for the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees Awards. The nominations were for exemplary student, faculty member, classified employee, professional employee, Trustee and Foundation volunteer award. Nomination packets included examples of how the nominee has had a positive impact on their community college and how they have been involved in the community. Nominees will be recognized at an Awards Ceremony and Legislative Reception held in Cheyenne on February 8.

The EWC nominee for Student of the Year is Bryce Funk. Bryce participates in many major activities on the EWC campus and surrounding community. He is a Student Ambassador, a member of Speech and Debate, past Colorado FFA Officer, member of SkillsUSA, and is the announcer for the home volleyball and basketball games.

John Cline was nominated as the Faculty Member of the Year and is an Instructor of Art.

John has rejuvenated the art program, substantially increasing both enrollment and excitement within. One of John’s former students recently completed his portfolio review at the University of Wyoming, and his work was one of five that was honored in a display as Best of Show at the Portfolio Review Exhibition. He has translated his expertise into more classes in practices and techniques in which he is trained.

As the chair of the Outcomes and Assessment committee, John has implemented core principles and techniques into his classroom.

John recently received recognition for two paintings; The Retrieval of the Beautiful, selected for exhibition at the Painting Center in New York, and another receiving a Merit Award after inclusion in the Northwest Art Center’s Americas 2016: All Media Exhibition, John’s work was also featured in the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition at the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne during the month of January.

Lynn Wamboldt, Institutional Effectiveness & Accreditation Specialist was nominated for the classified employee at EWC. She is the point person for the Academic Office because of her knowledge of the history and the process of the college.

Lynn has also been the Wyoming Department of Correction Liaison for EWC Workforce aiding in the implementation of Business Office Records Certificate and the Computer Applications Certificate. Lynn has aided in the Wyoming Youth Challenge initiative to enable cadets to earn college credits while at the academy.

Throughout her tenure at EWC, first as a student, now as an employee, Lynn has been more than willing to assist her coworkers and community.

EWC’s nominee for Professional Employee of the Year is Chuck Kenyon. Chuck has been an integral part of EWC throughout his 24 year tenure. Chuck serves as the Network Systems Administrator. He is responsible for computer equipment specifications, and ordering equipment and hardware for the college, Douglas Campus and outreach sites.

Chuck is the co-owner’s rep for the Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) for EWC and is working hard on keeping that project moving along on schedule.

Kathryn “Kate” Kelly has been nominated by the Eastern Wyoming College Foundation Board of Directors to be the candidate for the 2016-17 WACCT Foundation Volunteer Leadership Award.

Mrs. Kelly has served on the EWC Foundation for the past nineteen years including six years as president. Through her participation and leadership, the foundation has made tremendous progress and has grown substantially.

Throughout Mrs. Kelly’s tenure on the Foundation she has assisted in growing assets, increased levels in support of students, and building a community connection.

Not only has Kate worked diligently to market the Foundation to others but she has also been personally invested in capital projects and scholarships over the years.

Additionally, Kelly’s experience as an adult learner at EWC, imbues her words with credibility and emboldens her passion towards the college.

Mr. Mike Varney has been nominated by the Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees to be the candidate for the 2016-17 WACCT Trustee Leadership Award.

Mr. Varney is likely the most well-known person in Torrington. He has served on the city council for 26 years, and has been mayor for 14 years. Mr. Varney has been a long-time advocate for EWC, which began when he was hired as an employee in 1968. He was hired the year that EWC moved from a single building up to the current campus. He was instrumental during that period of rapid growth in facilities, and programs.

Mr. Varney serves as the EWC representative on the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, participating in many statewide meetings and conferences over the years.

“This year’s nominees for WACCT’s service award reflect the high caliber of people affiliated with Eastern Wyoming College. We are proud of our faculty, staff, students, board members, and volunteers and are honored to present these representatives of those groups for this honor.” added college President Dr. Richard Paterson.

This event is held annually, hosted by one of the seven Wyoming Community Colleges and the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees.

