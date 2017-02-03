GCEDC announces Goshen Care Center $2.2M kitchen expansion ribbon cutting

Torrington, WY --- Goshen County Economic Development Corporation (GCEDC) and Goshen Care Center (GCC) are pleased to announce the building dedication and ribbon cutting event for the Goshen Care Center Kitchen located at 2009 Laramie Street on Friday, February 10th starting at 2pm. Festivities include a building dedication, overview of the project and ribbon cutting. The public is invited to stay after for light refreshments and tours. The Goshen Care Center will have an open house from 2pm-7pm.

GCEDC has managed the financials of the $2.2M loan and grant combo received from the Wyoming Business Council which anticipates bringing 20+ plus jobs to the community. The facility will provide 72 residents with 5,600 of square feet for dining, staff offices, maintenance and mechanical space. Additionally, the Activity Center will move into the old dining area which will allow for expansion of a physical therapy space for residents and community members.

Goshen County Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit organization created in 1987 to encourage business growth and build on local community assets. GCEDC’s mission is to facilitate business development and position communities for economic growth. A key piece of this mission is helping existing business remain in the community and continue to grow.

For more information about the event call the Goshen Care Center 307-532-4038.

