background

KgosKerm

Torrington resident recognized at WACCT conference

image description

Kelly named Foundation Volunteer of the Year

 

 

 

Eastern Wyoming College

Press Release

Contact Info:  Tami Afdahl, College Relations Director, 307.532.8206

 

Eastern Wyoming College is proud to announce the recognition of Mrs. Kate Kelly, who won the Foundation Volunteer Leadership Award of-the-year at the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees conference held in Cheyenne, WY on February 8, 2017.  Mrs. Kelly, bested nominees from each of the Wyoming community college foundations and her years of service, dedication, and leadership were primary drivers in her selection.  Kelly has proudly served EWC for 22 years, first, as a Board of Trustee in 1994, then a Foundation Director from 1997-2016, and as President of the Foundation from 1998 to 2005.

Achievement awards were given for Student of the Year, Classified Employee, Faculty Member, Professional Employee, Trustee Leadership Award, and Foundation Volunteer Leadership Award.  Nomination packets included examples on how the nominee has had a positive impact on their community college, leadership roles and involvement in the community.

Other Eastern Wyoming College nominees included Bryce Funk, Student; John Cline, Faculty; Lynn Wamboldt, Classified Staff; Chuck Kenyon, Professional Staff; and Mike Varney for the Trustee Leadership Award.

 

Photo Caption Kate Kelly and Dr. Rick Patterson: Kate Kelly, winner of the Foundation Volunteer Leadership Award with EWC President Dr. Rick Patterson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share this post

Submit to DeliciousSubmit to DiggSubmit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to StumbleuponSubmit to TechnoratiSubmit to TwitterSubmit to LinkedIn
Category: regional news

Most Recent News

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    Torrington resident recognized at WACCT conference

    Kelly named Foundation Volunteer of the Year

     

     

    read more 

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    Goshen Care Center Kitchen Expansion Ribbon Cutting

     GCEDC announces Goshen Care Center $2.2M kitchen expansion ribbon cutting  

     

    read more 

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    Export Sales Program

    Program helps Wyoming businesses realize export sales potential

     

    read more 

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    State-Wide Threat a Hoax

    Authorities say Thursday's state-wide bomb threat not credible

     

    read more 

Recent Sports Stories