Kelly named Foundation Volunteer of the Year

Eastern Wyoming College is proud to announce the recognition of Mrs. Kate Kelly, who won the Foundation Volunteer Leadership Award of-the-year at the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees conference held in Cheyenne, WY on February 8, 2017. Mrs. Kelly, bested nominees from each of the Wyoming community college foundations and her years of service, dedication, and leadership were primary drivers in her selection. Kelly has proudly served EWC for 22 years, first, as a Board of Trustee in 1994, then a Foundation Director from 1997-2016, and as President of the Foundation from 1998 to 2005.

Achievement awards were given for Student of the Year, Classified Employee, Faculty Member, Professional Employee, Trustee Leadership Award, and Foundation Volunteer Leadership Award. Nomination packets included examples on how the nominee has had a positive impact on their community college, leadership roles and involvement in the community.

Other Eastern Wyoming College nominees included Bryce Funk, Student; John Cline, Faculty; Lynn Wamboldt, Classified Staff; Chuck Kenyon, Professional Staff; and Mike Varney for the Trustee Leadership Award.

Photo Caption Kate Kelly and Dr. Rick Patterson: Kate Kelly, winner of the Foundation Volunteer Leadership Award with EWC President Dr. Rick Patterson