Reclamation Schedules Series of Flushing Flows on North Platte River Downstream of Gray Reef Dam

MILLS, Wyo. – The Bureau of Reclamation, in response to a request from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGF), has scheduled a series of flushing flows in the North Platte River downstream of Gray Reef Dam.

“The fluctuations in the river flow will be achieved without loss of power generation and the water released from Alcova Reservoir will be restored downstream in Glendo Reservoir,” said Wyoming Area Manager, Carlie Ronca.

This spring, WGF has requested flows for ten consecutive days. On March 6, flows in the river below Gray Reef Dam will fluctuate from 500 cfs to 4000 cfs according to the following schedule:

HOURS GRAY REEF OUTFLOWS (cfs)

00:01 to 01:00 a.m. 500

01:00 to 03:00 a.m. 2000

03:00 to 07:00 a.m. 4000

07:00 to 08:00 a.m. 3000

08:00 to 09:00 a.m. 2000

09:00 to 10:00 a.m. 1000

10:00 to midnight 500

This schedule will be repeated daily on March 7 through March 15. After completing the flushing flows on March 15, the flow below Gray Reef Dam will return to 500 cfs. The schedule may be modified depending on river ice conditions.

The flushing flows are expected to clean the spawning gravels of fine sediment which has accumulated over the winter. The purpose of the flushing flows is to improve trout reproduction in the river.

The public is urged to use caution during this period of rapid fluctuation of flows below Gray Reef Dam.

# # #

Reclamation is the largest wholesale water supplier and the second largest producer of hydroelectric power in the United States, with operations and facilities in the 17 Western States. Its facilities also provide substantial flood control, recreation, and fish and wildlife benefits. Visit our Web site at http://www.usbr.gov/.