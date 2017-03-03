Wyoming House, Senate Reach Compromise on HB 236

Majority of the Wyoming State Legislature



March 3, 2017



Cheyenne, Wyo. - On the last day of the 2017 general session, the Wyoming House and Senate reached a compromise on HB236, the House’s omnibus education funding bill. The bill authorizes the appointment of a select committee to study education issues, recalibrate the model and makes an additional $9 million in reductions beyond the $25 million in the 2017 Budget Bill.



“Local school districts have stepped up and reduced their budget to meet today’s challenges. Now it is the legislature’s responsibility to take another step down the path to addressing Wyoming’s education shortfall,” said House Speaker Steve Harshman. “Although this compromise is not the comprehensive solution we worked for, it is a roadmap forward to study that solution. The House and Senate have both worked hard on education legislation this session. We haven’t always agreed on all the steps, but we do share a commitment to work for Wyoming.”



“Over 90,000 of Wyoming’s citizens are enrolled in Wyoming schools. They have no control over the price of oil or the mining of coal. When it comes to Wyoming kids, failing to address the very real education funding cliff is not an option,” continued Speaker Harshman.



“By taking the time to strike a sensible and sustainable balance between spending reductions and revenue enhancements, I believe the Wyoming legislature can come into the 2018 budget session prepared to pass decisive action for Wyoming citizens and our future,” said Senate President Eli Bebout. “The Wyoming legislative process works and the Senate welcomes the opportunity to work with the House through the interim to develop a thoughtful, long-term solution to adequately and equitably fund education.”



“The Senate remains opposed to tax increases without proper analysis, public vetting and due consideration. The legislature will continue to look at education funding levels and responsibly steward taxpayer resources,” said Bebout.