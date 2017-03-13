Former EWC student and Lancer Basketball player killed in car accident near Laramie

DATE: MARCH 11TH, 2017

Narrative:

A fatal crash near Laramie, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 22 year old Casper, Wyoming resident Nathan Pieper. The crash occurred on March 10th at 3:10 a.m. on the Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Grand Avenue near the east end of the Laramie city limits.

Nathan Pieper was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Mustang passenger car that was being driven by 21 year old Torrington, Wyoming resident Tyler Lane.

Prior to the crash, a Laramie Police Officer had attempted to stop the Mustang for no headlights on. Tyler Lane eluded the Laramie Police Officer and the Laramie Police Officer discontinued the brief pursuit before the crash occurred due to the extreme speeds within city limits.

While attempting to negotiate the on-ramp onto I-80 westbound from Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed, the Mustang briefly left the roadway and struck a piece of wood. The Mustang entered a slide, left the roadway to the north, tripped and rolled.

Nathan Pieper was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected, and was taken by ground ambulance to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tyler Lane and a second passenger, 21 year old Zachariah Pieper of Mitchell, Nebraska, were both unrestrained but were not ejected. They were both taken by ground ambulance to Ivinson Memorial Hospital and were treated and released.

Impaired driving and eluding the Laramie Police Officer are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash that marked the 12th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were 10 fatalities during this same time period in 2016.

Tyler Lane has been arrested and booked in at the Albany County Detention Center in Laramie. Lane has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving while impaired, driving without a valid driver's license, failure to maintain a single lane of travel, unsafe tires, and no seat belt. Additional charges may be pending from the Laramie Police Department.

Release Contact: Lieutenant David Wagener / 307-777-4303