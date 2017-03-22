Wyoming State Park and Cultural Resources releases application information for Centennial Farm and Ranch nominees.

The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office is currently accepting applications for Centennial Farm and Ranch honorees, a program that recognizes farm and ranch families that have owned and operated the same agricultural property for 100 years or more.

The deadline for applications is July 17.

The Centennial Farm and Ranch program was re-established in 2006. Partners in the program are the Wyoming Stock Growers, the Wyoming Wool Growers, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, the Wyoming Rural Electric Association, the Wyoming Business Council, and the Wyoming Livestock Roundup.

A formal ceremony will take place at the State Fair in Douglas on Saturday, August 19th at 11:30 a.m. immediately after the parade. Each family will receive a certificate signed by Governor Matt Mead, a metal Centennial sign to display on their property, as well as a photograph of the family receiving the award. A barbeque lunch will immediately follow.

Wyoming’s ranch and farmlands are disappearing at an alarming rate. Farmers and ranchers have withstood drought, economic downturns, development pressure, and other man-made and natural threats to their land and yet they have managed to preserve these important pieces of Wyoming’s agricultural heritage. These ranches and farms are not just history, but remain vital today and highlight the importance of agriculture to Wyoming.

To apply, the application is found on the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office website at http://wyoshpo.state.wy.us/pdf/Application%202017.pdf. It is easy to complete and can be mailed, faxed, or emailed. Contact Erica Duvic at 777-3418 if you have questions.