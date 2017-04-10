background

EWC Presidential Search narrowed to six candidates

Final Candidates for Eastern Wyoming College Presidential Search and Forums Announced

 

 

 

Contact:     Tami Afdahl, College Relations, 307.532.8206, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Eastern Wyoming College has announced the final candidates for the president’s position.  Each candidate will have a scheduled open forum time which community, students and others who are interested should plan on attending.

Seventy applications were received for the position of which twelve were selected as semi-finalists.  Of the twelve, there were 10 semi-finalist Skype interviews conducted.  Two candidates had removed themselves from the selection pool. 

The selection committee then narrowed the field to 6 finalists.  Each candidate will spend one day on the main Torrington campus and half a day on the Douglas campus.  The 6 finalists and the April dates of their campus visits are listed below.

 

10-11, Darrell L. Wilkes, Ph.D., Hawk Springs, WY

12-13, Doug  Zalesky, Ph.D., Laramie, WY

18-19, Lesley Travers, Ph.D., Casper, WY

20-21, Andrew Long, M.S., McCook, NE

24-25, Kelly B. McCalla, M.A., Austin, MN

27-28, D. Ryan Carstens, Ed.D., Spokane, WA

 

Open forums will be held as follows:

Wilkes – April 10, 1:30-2:45 pm, Auditorium, Torrington Campus

                    April 11, 11:00-Noon, Multi-Purpose Room, Douglas Campus

 

Zalesky – April 12, 1:30-2:45 pm, Auditorium, Torrington Campus

                    April 13, 11:00-Noon, Multi-Purpose Room, Douglas Campus

 

Travers – April 18, 1:30-2:45 pm, Auditorium, Torrington Campus

                    April 19, 11:00-Noon, Multi-Purpose Room, Douglas Campus

 

Long – April 20, 1:30-2:45 pm, Auditorium, Torrington Campus 

                    April 21, 11:00-Noon, Multi-Purpose Room, Douglas Campus

 

McCalla – April 24, 1:30-2:45 pm, Auditorium, Torrington Campus

                    April 25, 11:00-Noon, Multi-Purpose Room, Douglas Campus

 

Carstens – April 27, 1:30-2:45 pm, Auditorium, Torrington Campus

                     April 28, 11:00-Noon, Multi-Purpose Room, Douglas Campus

 

 

Detailed information on each finalist will be released prior to their scheduled open forum.  The forums are free and open to the public and input from these events will be solicited.  All are welcome to attend.

For more information about the presidential search please contact the college at 307.532.8303.

 

 

-end-

 

