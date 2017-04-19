Reclamation Announces Earlier than Normal Releases from Guernsey Reservoir

MILLS, Wyo. – Releases from Guernsey Reservoir to the North Platte River began on April 17. The Guernsey release is expected to reach a flow of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) on April 18 which will be maintained through the month of April. Irrigation diversions have not started yet, but releases are being made to prepare for runoff. The magnitude of these flows is not unusual but the timing is roughly 2-3 weeks earlier than normal.

“Steps are being taken to make room for the snowmelt runoff that is expected to come into the Bureau of Reclamation’s North Platte Reservoirs over the next few weeks,” said Wyoming Area Manager, Carlie Ronca. “Moving water downstream below Guernsey Reservoir now will reduce the peak of downstream flows that would be experienced otherwise. Reclamation is coordinating with other Federal, state, and local officials regarding reservoir levels and river flows.”

