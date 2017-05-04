Eastern Wyoming College Trustees name Dr. Lesley Travers as next president

Eastern Wyoming College

Press Release

For Immediate Release

May 4, 2017

Contact: Tami Afdahl, Director of College Relations, 307.532.8206, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

(Torrington, Wyoming, May 4, 2017)After deliberation, the Eastern Wyoming College Board is excited to announce that Dr. Lesley Travers, of Casper, Wyoming, has been offered, and has accepted, the position of EWC President. The Board looks forward to the arrival of Dr. Travers and to the continued expansion of EWC and its missions within our communities.

"As the torch is passed to a new leader, I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Dr. Rick Patterson for his commitment and dedication to EWC as witnessed by his willingness to assume the Presidency at a difficult moment for our college, and to steer it successfully through the stressful situations created by significant funding cuts imposed during a period of decreasing funding from the State of Wyoming," said EWC Trustee President John Patrick.

The EWC Trustees have just completed a highly structured search, led by Gold Hills Associates, which has included all constituencies within EWC, as well as external communities. This process resulted in six highly qualified applicants visiting the EWC campuses in Torrington and Douglas, and participating in the final selection steps. “The Board felt confident that any one of those candidates would have been an effective and capable President, and thanks them for their interest in EWC,” added Patrick.

Dr. Travers will begin her term as President on July 1, 2017.

“Today I am excited about everything,” shared Travers. “This is the realization of a huge dream and I am humbled and honored to be chosen as Eastern Wyoming College’s President. Eastern Wyoming College has a great history that spans almost 70 years and is a leader among Wyoming community colleges. It is with excitement and trepidation as I look ahead to the coming years.

“With all of the opportunities and challenges that come with this position; I will endeavor to bring my best to this college every day; you can expect lots of energy and new ideas. You can also expect good listening and hard work. When you start with a dynamic college, great people and students that are willing to learn, you can’t go wrong.”

“Thank you for placing your trust and faith in me as President and I look forward to getting to know the college community, the Torrington community and the six counties and outreach centers that we provide services to in Wyoming. I am looking forward to this wonderful opportunity and cannot wait to see the challenges that lie ahead,” said Travers.

Dr. Lesley Travers, Ph.D. is from Casper, WY. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, minor Native American Studies, from the University of Montana, a Master of Science in Community Counseling from the University of Wyoming/Casper College and Doctorate in Higher Education and Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Wyoming. She also holds the following licenses in the State of Wyoming: Marriage and Family Therapist, Addictions Therapist, and Professional Counselor. She is also a National Board Certified Counselor.

She currently serves as the Dean of the School of Business and Industry at Casper College, a position she has held since 2009.

From 2002-2009 she was the Department Head of Addictionology at Casper College. Since 1993 she has owned and operated her own consultant, meditation and private practice in Casper. She served as a Treatment Coordinator at Casper Alternatives from 2001-2002 and was an adjunct faculty member at Casper College from 2000-2001.

While attending the University of Wyoming she was a Graduate Assistant. She has served as the Executive Director, Director of Administration, and General Business Manager for the following organizations: Brain Injury Association of Wyoming, JETS Technology, Northern Arapaho Trust and Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. She also has over 10 years of counseling experience from 1979 to 1987 while in Montana.

She received the Wyoming Counseling Association Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, was nominated for the Outstanding Administrator Award in 2012, 2016 and 2017. She received the Rosenthal Outstanding Educator Award in 2009 and the Wyoming Counseling Association Outstanding Service Award in 2008. In 2007 she was nominated for the Rosenthal Outstanding Educator award and the Chi Sigma Iota Counseling Honorary, University of Wyoming, 1999-present. She has done numerous local, state and national presentations and has been involved with research projects and publications. On the Casper College campus, she was involved in several campus leadership and committee experiences.

-end-