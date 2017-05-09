Torrington area couple receive Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award

Date: May 9, 2017

A Torrington-area couple received the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award from the University of Wyoming chapter of the national honor society of agriculture for their accomplishments, work with students and collaboration with researchers.

Gamma Sigma Delta recognized Scott and Teresa Forrest during the organization’s honors banquet last month on the UW campus. GSD also recognized outstanding academic students in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Forrest Farms produces organic corn and hay for organic dairy producers in Wyoming and surrounding states, said Anowar Islam, UW Extension forage specialist.

“I was very impressed seeing Scott’s great farming operation systems and in-depth knowledge and enthusiasm for agriculture,” said Islam, president of UW’s GSD. “He is a hard-working farmer and has spent his entire life in agricultural production and business systems.”

The Forrests and their daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Ryan Woehlecke, operate the farm. Their sons, David and Brian Forrest, haul all the corn and hay.

Forrest has collaborated with UW since 2010 when Islam, who had received funding from the National Institute for Farming and Agriculture and Wyoming Department of Agriculture Producer Grants, contacted Forrest Farms about conducting forage research.

Forrest is involved in research with faculty members, extension educators and students by providing not only experimental lands and facilities but also daily operations, data collection and monitoring and reporting, said Islam.

“I noticed Scott is a great helper, especially to students for their land preparation, irrigation, weed control, plot harvesting and overall plot management,” noted Islam.

Forrest’s contributions led to Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station research bulletins in 2015 and 2016.

Forrest provides information about his farm to other producers looking for ways to improve agricultural production and test management options.

He also volunteers for student projects.

“A recent great example is helping students for their GPS projects in a remote sensing agricultural course in the botany department at UW,” said Islam.

Forrest started a dairy farm with his father in Berthoud, Colo., in 1978. He moved to Torrington in 1994 and operated a dairy until selling the operation in 2013 and switching to raising organic corn and hay. Forrest Farms has been organic for 10 years.

Photo caption: Teresa and Scott Forrest receive the Gamma Sigma Delta Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award from GSD president Anowar Islam.