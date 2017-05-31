Goshen County School District #1 participates in the Summer Food Service Program

Goshen County School District #1 announces their participation in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children ages 18 and under without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Breakfast will be provided at Lincoln Elementary, 1402 East P Street, Torrington, WY, Monday through Friday beginning, June 5th, 2017 and ending June 29th, 2017, from 7:00 am – 8:30 am; and

Lunch will be provided at Lincoln Elementary, 1402 East P Street, Torrington, WY, Monday through Friday beginning June 5th , 2017 and ending July 26th, 2017, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm;

Snack will be provided at Lincoln Elementary, 1402 East P Street, Torrington, WY, Monday through Thursday beginning July 5th, 2017 and ending July 26th, 2017, from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm;

Breakfast will be provided at Torrington High School, 2300 West C Street, Torrington, WY, Monday through Friday beginning, June 1st, 2017 and ending June 29th, 2017, from 7:15 am – 8:15 am;

Lunch will be provided at Torrington High School, 2300 West C Street, Torrington, WY Monday through Friday beginning June 1st, 2017 and ending June 29th, 2017 from 11:15 am to 12:00 pm.

There will be NO MEAL SERVICES FRIDAY JUNE 30TH, 2017; MONDAY JULY 3RD, 2017 or TUESDAY JULY 4TH, 2017.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions.

Patty Essert

Food Service Director

Goshen County School District #1

307-532-2171