Former EWC graduate and Torrington resident Nicholas Vetter has received a bachelor degree in Philosophy from the Catholic University of America.  Vetter graduated with Honors:  Cum Laude, which is a GPA above a 3.5.  He will be continuing his education in Rome, Italy at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Theology and will be living at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

Vetter shared the following, “I will be ordained a Catholic priest in 4 years if everything goes as planned!”

Vetter graduated from EWC in 2015.

 

 

 

 

 

Photo caption:  Former EWC graduate Nicholas Vetter and his mother Mary Ann V

 

Category: regional news

