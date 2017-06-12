Confidence is HIGH of a severe weather outbreak today

National Weather Service - Cheyenne, WY -

Monday, June 12, 2017 - The forecast remains on track for a widespread severe weather event today across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. This event is looking to be a strong and unusual event for our area. The highest risk for severe thunderstorms is anticipated along and east of the Laramie Range, especially from Douglas to Chugwater and points to the north and east. Multiple weather threats are expected today including tornadoes, large and destructive hail, flash flooding, and very strong winds. The environment will be favorable for the development of tornadoes, one or two of which could be strong and remain on the ground for a long duration. Be mindful of flooding and do not drive or walk across flooded roadways. Take measures to protect your plants and outdoor animals from large hail. The NWS in Cheyenne cannot stress enough to remain vigilant and take all watches and warnings seriously today!! Visit www.weather.gov/safety for important safety information that could save your life if severe weather threatens your area.

