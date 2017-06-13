The Lay Ranch in northern Goshen County suffered extensive damage in Monday's tornado.

Multiple tornadoes ripped through Eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Monday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Justin Burkart with the Goshen County Emergency Response team mentioned that multiple funnels were spotted in Goshen County alone, but only 2 twisters touched down that they are aware of; one south of Torrington, near Deer Creek at the county line; and one north of Torrington, in Prairie Center. There were multiple touch downs spotted in Laramie County and Nebraska as well.

Goshen County Emergency Management Coordinator Shelly Kirchhefer says the twister destroyed the Gene Lay Ranch in Prairie Center.

Burkhart reported that the Torrington Fire Department and Torrington EMS responded to Prairie Center after the twister touched down, causing damage to a home, destroying barns and sheds, overturning tractors and downing power lines. Two horses had to be put down and three were taken to the vet. The Lay family escaped with just one minor injury.

This comes nearly one year after a fire came through the area causing significant losses to the Lay Ranch and neighboring operations.