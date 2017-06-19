Wyoming educators experience a day in the Military

Sixty teachers, guidance counselors and school administrators from around the state participated in a special event designed to educate them about the Wyoming Army National Guard at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center June 12th.

The educators arrived via airlift and were transported to the Camp Guernsey Simulation Center where they received several briefings about the benefits, purpose, mission and opportunities that the Wyoming Army National Guard has to offer. They also received a true military lunch of MRE's while listening to soldiers explain why they joined the Guard and what their job entails. They then participated in stations that included demonstrations of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, the Virtual Convoy Operations Trainer, and shooting activities.

Each activity was aimed at providing details about the opportunities the Guard has for Wyoming youth, in their own back yard, and also to give the professionals a glimpse into the life of a soldier and the equipment they use to accomplish state and federal missions.

Kerstin Rue, first year guidance counselor for Niobrara County High School said, "This is the first time I've done anything like this with the Guard and I've loved it. It's only my first year as a guidance counselor so I wasn't aware of any of the benefits the Guard had to offer."

Maj. Gen. Luke Reiner, Wyoming's adjutant general, said he is confident the experience will pepper conversations the counselors and teachers have with their students.

"Our organization can offer Wyoming's young people a great many opportunities, not only with higher education benefits but with military training and discipline that augment civilian careers. I'm confident the teacher we hosted today will relay those benefits to their students for years to come, " he said.

Educators from all over the state including Lingle, Torrington, Southeast and Lusk took part in this special event.

Photo by Capt. Megan Hoffmann:

Kerstin Rue, guidance counselor from Niobrara County High School, learns about the various weapons that the Wyoming Army National Guard uses, to include the M-240 Bravo pictured here.