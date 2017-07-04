Goshen County Weed & Pest begins fogging for mosquitoes

Goshen County Weed and Pest (GCWP) will begin fogging for mosquitoes starting Monday, June 26. Monitoring of mosquito populations began on May 31. Between May 31 and June 14, only two Culex mosquitoes were found in the over 400 mosquitoes captured in over 21 total traps. While still low, this past week saw an in increase in the number of Culex, thus triggering the necessity to fog with adulticide. GCWP will continue to monitor the populations and test captured mosquitoes for WNV.

The mosquito genus of interest is the Culex which is capable of transmitting West Nile virus. The Aedes mosquitoes, while a nuisance, do not pose a human health hazard. The Emergency Insect Management Grant, administered through the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, provides funding to reduce risk of human health hazards, thus the Culex mosquitoes and not the Aedes mosquitoes.

Also, this week is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. Remember to practice the three D’s to prevent mosquito bites and population increase. Drain standing water on your property once a week. Dress in a long-sleeve shirt, long pants, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Defend yourself by properly applying a repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. GCWP carries a variety of mosquito control products available to the public.

The fogging schedule will be very similar to previous years. GCWP will also rely on trapping data to adjust the schedule accordingly. The spray schedule is as follows:

Monday – Lingle, Fort Laramie, South Torrington

Tuesday – Badger Town, West Torrington, Dillman Estates, McKenna Estates

Wednesday – Veteran, Hawk Springs, Huntley

Thursday – same as Monday with the addition of Jay Em

Friday – same as Tuesday

The City of Torrington, Yoder, and LaGrange operate their own spray schedule.

For more information, contact our office at 307-532-3713, Monday-Friday, 7:30am-4:30pm, anytime on our website at goshenweedandpest.com, or check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gocoweeds. We will be updating our Facebook page and website with trapping information throughout the season.