After 27 years as owner and operator of Torrington Livestock Markets, Shawn Madden steps down from partnership

It was announced Thursday that part owner of Torrington Livestock Markets, Shawn Madden has decided to hang his hat. Shawn sold his shares of Torrington Livestock Markets to current partners, his brother Lex and Michael Schmitt, as well as new owner Chuck Petersen.

Madden had a very successful career with Torrington Livestock Markets. He and his brotherLex got their start working with the Maxfields in farm sales in the early 1980's. In the fall of 1988, the Madden brothers took over Stockman's Livestock Markets which competed with Torrington Livestock Markets.

A year later, Stockman's merged with Torrington Livestock, where the Madden brothers partnered with Oliver Dicken and Mike Maxfield.

In 1999, the Madden brothers and Dicken bought out Mike Maxfield and Michael Schmitt bought in. The four remained partners until Dicken passed away in 2002.

Madden's success was highlighted as he was named the Livestock Marketing Association's World Champion Auctioneer in 2001.

Although he is hanging his hat at the sale barn, Madden still plans on sticking around. He will just no longer be involved in the daily operations of the sale barn, choosing to sell his shares to focus on other areas in his life.

Shawn's Daughters, Cassie and Emily said although they were shocked by his decision, they are excited for him to slow down after years of constant hard work and dedication to perfecting the craft of his business.