Makenna Greenwald, graduate of Lingle-Fort Laramie High School went viral for cleaning the now-President Trump’s Hollywood star...

Makenna’s original tweet now has 55.7K retweets and 223K likes. Makenna tweeted, “Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight

Greenwald appeared on "Fox & Friends" last week. We were able to check-in with Makenna and follow up with her about her experiences over the past week and a half.