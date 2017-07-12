Grants available for the promotion of a healthy work environment

Worksite wellness grants are being offered by The Wyoming Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention Program which works with federal agencies, state programs, and community partners to help address the risk factors associated with chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Wyoming businesses are encouraged to apply for this opportunity.

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, are some of the leading causes of death and disability in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one-third of deaths in the United States in 2013 were due to heart disease, stroke, and diabetes alone. These conditions can be prevented or delayed in many people through living healthy lives, staying active, eating healthy foods, and not smoking.

“The idea is to help Wyoming employers interested in developing worksite wellness programs,” said Maria Hipp, chronic disease prevention specialist with WDH.

Over $20,000 in total funding is available through this grant and may be awarded to multiple applicants. Businesses of all sizes may apply if they are in good standing with the Wyoming Secretary of State and do not currently have a comprehensive wellness program in place.

Employers awarded the grant will be required to implement two specific prevention priorities aimed at decreasing the burden of chronic disease and creating a healthier work environment. Required prevention priorities include:

A strategy to increase physical activity in the workplace.

A policy to implement food service guidelines and/or nutrition standards, including sodium.

The deadline for applications is July 28. The full application and guidelines are available online at: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/chronicdisease/worksite-wellness/

Questions related to this funding opportunity can be directed to Hipp at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 307-777-7356.