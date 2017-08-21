Torrington Municipal Airport expecting large amount of air traffic in days leading up to total solar eclipse

Now is the time to do all that stocking up we’ve been talking about for months now. With the impending influx of eclipse-viewers estimated to double Wyoming’s population, community members are urged to be proactive and take care of any needs that may arise during the event. This includes being sure prescriptions are filled beforehand, groceries are stocked up and gas tanks are filled. We’ve been told for months now that this is going to be a big event, but no one has been able to answer the question, just how big here in Goshen County.

City of Torrington Airport Manager Mike Salyers said that it is still unknown at this time the amount of flights coming into Torrington in the days leading up to the eclipse, as not all have been confirmed. However, he has received approximately 80-100 inquiries, including a group from Denver possibly bringing 30-40 aircrafts. Most of the calls he has received are cases of overflow from Casper, and he is anticipating at least 100 aircrafts to fly in to Torrington. Salyers explained that he is preparing to park as many of those incoming planes as possible on one of the runways.

With all things considered, the Torrington Municipal Airport will likely be one of the busiest operations the day of the eclipse. Salyers said this is a welcomed occurrence, as it will be a huge revenue boost with the fuel sales expected. Not only will the airport be bustling with flights, but it will also be the headquarters for one of the groups launching balloons with videos attached to get footage of the eclipse. Torrington Municipal Airport will be the tracking station and support structure for the group’s project.