Effective August 1st, Goshen County is under a full fire ban

Be it known that on July 5th, 2017 in regular meeting with the Goshen County Board of Commissioners, the Goshen County Fire Warden advised that beginning August 1, 2017, all State and Private Lands in Goshen County would go under a "FULL" Fire Ban. This Full Fire Ban will remain in effect until rescinded by the County Commissioners.

Be it further known that during a Full Fire Ban, open flames are not allowed. This includes:

Controlled burns

Burn barrels

Campfire rings

Burn pits, etc

Also expressly prohibited are the use of Fireworks

Enclosed Charcoal and Gas Grills ARE PERMITTED.

For more information pertaining to this Full Fire Ban, you may call the Fire Warden's Office at 307-532-7952 or Cell Phone 307-532-0305.