Goshen County's full fire ban has been lifted

Goshen County Fire Warden Bill Law has advised that as of August 23rd, the full fire ban placed on August 1st has been lifted and a partial fire ban is now in effect. Controlled burns on private lands during times of a “partial fire ban”, while not recommended are allowed within reason. Fire conditions in Goshen County are still high, therefore, following partial fire ban requirements and mandates is highly advised. Under a partial ban, fireworks and outdoor burning is prohibited on all state and private lands with some exceptions:

· Trash or refuse fires between 6pm and 8am, inside containers with spark arresters and located within a cleared area ten feet in radius are permitted.

· Camp fires contained within an established fire ring are permitted.

· Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted.

· Use of acetylene cutting torches or electric arc welders in cleared areas ten feet in radius are permitted.

· Propane or open fire branding activities in cleared areas ten feet in radius are permitted.

· Portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed sheepherder type wood stoves piped with a spark arrester are permitted.

If you plan on conducting a controlled burn, you are always required to call the Torrington Dispatch prior to starting at 532-7001.