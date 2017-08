Calls claiming to be from IRS circulating

Scam calls claiming to be from the IRS are going around in our area. Keep in mind that the IRS will never call you with requests. The only correspondence you will ever receive from the IRS is in letter form. If you happen to receive a call from what sounds like an automated message or an individual claiming to be from the IRS, do not provide any personal information such as a social security number or financial information.