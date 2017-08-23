background

KgosKerm

Record Numbers for Torrington Airport

image description

The Torrington Municipal Airport sees over 100 airplanes during Monday's Total Solar Eclipse

 

 

The Goshen County community was buzzing on Monday as a result of the Great American Eclipse.  Being in the path of totality brought a huge amount of traffic into the area, both on the highways and in the air.   

City of Torrington Airport Manager Mike Salyers confirmed that approximately twenty aircraft landed on Sunday before the eclipse, and around 100 aircraft between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday.  Subsequently, all 120 aircraft were ready to fuel up and head back out just after totality.  

Salyers explained that with the help of various community members including airport board members, city employees and fire department volunteers, everything went as planned and ran smoothly. 

PHOTO: Leann Mattis

Category: regional news

