Bureau of Reclamation Announces Public Scoping Meetings for the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, Proposed First Increment Extension, Environmental Assessment

Montana Area Office

Billings, Mont.

Media Contact: Brock Merrill, (307) 261-5649

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

BILLINGS, Mont. —The Bureau of Reclamation is preparing an environmental assessment (EA) for the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, Proposed First Increment Extension. Reclamation, working with the states of Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska, water users, and environmental and conservation organizations, proposes to extend the First Increment of the basin-wide, cooperative Recovery Implementation Program by 13 years. Reclamation is doing this to meet its obligations under the Endangered Species Act.

The purpose of this action is to continue implementing projects that provide additional water, in order to accomplish the following:

Reduce flow shortages in the Platte River aimed at conforming with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service target flows

Continue land management activities necessary to provide habitat for target threatened and endangered species

Continue integrated monitoring, research, and adaptive management, in order to assess the progress of the program and inform future management decisions

Reclamation will hold four public scoping meetings during the 45-day scoping period to gather information from other agencies, interested parties, and the public on the scope of alternatives for the EA. The public is encouraged to attend the open house EA scoping meetings, to learn more about the proposal and to assist Reclamation in identifying issues.

The public scoping meetings on the EA are scheduled as follows (All meetings will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.):

October 4, 2017, at Goshen County Fair Grounds, 7078 Fairgrounds Road, Torrington, Wyoming

October 5, 2017, at The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Colorado (Located in the Larimer County Conference Center; park in Lot B)

October 11, 2017, at Hotel Grand, 2503 S. Locust Street, Grand Island, Nebraska

October 12, 2017, at Platte River Recovery Implementation Program Executive Director’s Office, 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6, Kearney, Nebraska

At each meeting, the public will have the opportunity to provide written input on resources to be evaluated, significant issues or concerns, and potential alternatives.

Written comments are due by close of business November 2, 2017. Members of the public may submit written comments at the public scoping meetings, via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by mail to:

Bureau of Reclamation

Attention: Brick Merrill

P.O. Box 950

Torrington, WY 82240

For additional information, please visit the project website at https://www.usbr.gov/gp/nepa/

platte_river/index.html.

###

