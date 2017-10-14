Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that twelve students were initiated into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on September 20, 2017. Students initiated into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK include: Taylor Bever, Lingle, WY; Jessica Blakeley, Guernsey, WY; Kyle Chapman, Torrington, WY; Spencer Derr, Torrington, WY; Sydney Hill, Torrington, WY; Alexis Jaramillo, Torrington, WY; Paige Johnson, Lingle, WY; Jenielle Kohl, Yoder, WY; Morgan McClaren, Kemmerer, WY; Alexandria Simmerman, Ogallala, NE; Diandra Turner, Jamaica; and Levi Walter, Wray, CO.

The Keynote Speaker for the event was Kelly Strampe, English Instructor at EWC.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service, and fellowship programs.