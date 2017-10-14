background

KgosKerm

EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducted eight new members

image description

Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that twelve students were initiated into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on September 20, 2017.  Students initiated into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK include:  Taylor Bever, Lingle, WY; Jessica Blakeley, Guernsey, WY; Kyle Chapman, Torrington, WY; Spencer Derr, Torrington, WY; Sydney Hill, Torrington, WY; Alexis Jaramillo, Torrington, WY; Paige Johnson, Lingle, WY; Jenielle Kohl, Yoder, WY; Morgan McClaren, Kemmerer, WY; Alexandria Simmerman, Ogallala, NE; Diandra Turner, Jamaica; and Levi Walter, Wray, CO.

 

The Keynote Speaker for the event was Kelly Strampe, English Instructor at EWC.  

 

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service, and fellowship programs.

 

Share this post

Submit to DeliciousSubmit to DiggSubmit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to StumbleuponSubmit to TechnoratiSubmit to TwitterSubmit to LinkedIn
Category: regional news

Most Recent News

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducted eight new members

    Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that twelve students were initiated into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on September 20, 2017.  Students initiated into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK include:  Taylor Bever, Lingle, WY; Jessica Blakeley, Guernsey, WY; Kyle Chapman, Torrington, WY; Spencer Derr, Torrington, WY; Sydney Hill, Torrington, WY; Alexis Jaramillo, Torrington, WY; Paige Johnson, Lingle, WY; Jenielle Kohl, Yoder, WY; Morgan McClaren, Kemmerer, WY; Alexandria Simmerman, Ogallala, NE; Diandra Turner, Jamaica; and Levi Walter, Wray, CO.

     

    read more 

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    Bureau of Reclamation Public Scoping Meeting to be held in torrington

    Bureau of Reclamation Announces Public Scoping Meetings for the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, Proposed First Increment Extension, Environmental Assessment

     

    read more 

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    2017 Range Beef Cow Symposium to be Hosted in Cheyenne

    Dates for one of the premiere production beef cattle symposiums in the country have been set. This year’s XXV Range Beef Cow Symposium (RBCS) is Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 28-30, at the Little America Resort and Convention Center in Cheyenne, said Steve Paisley, University of Wyoming Extension beef cattle specialist. More than 25 speakers will address beef production topics such as nutrition, marketing, health, reproduction, consumer demand and current industry issues.

     

    read more 

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    Wyoming House & Senate reach compromise on education funding

    Wyoming House, Senate Reach Compromise on HB 236

     

     

    read more 

Recent Sports Stories