The Bureau of Reclamation has scheduled a North Platte River Water Information Meeting in Torrington

MILLS, Wyo. - The North Platte River water information meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, November 7th, in the Brand Room at the fairgrounds in Torrington. The purpose of the meeting is to present information on the operations and accounting of the North Platte River Reservoirs in Water Year 2017, which covers the period October 1, 2016, through September 30, 2017. Scenarios of operations for Water Year 2018 will also be presented using reasonable minimum, most probable, and reasonable maximum water supply conditions.

For additional information contact Mahonri Williams at (307) 261-5624 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Reclamation is the largest wholesale water supplier and the second largest producer of hydroelectric power in the United States, with operations and facilities in the 17 Western States. Its facilities also provide substantial flood control, recreation, and fish and wildlife benefits. Visit our website at www.usbr.gov