Morrill, NE resident killed in train/truck collision

According to a report from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, 64 year old Morrill resident Michael Weimer was killed when the truck he was driving collided with a train on Friday morning. The incident occurred west of Mitchell, NE at a crossing that is marked, however no alarm signals or gates are present.

Chief Deputy Troy Brown said that Weimer’s eight-year-old granddaughter was a passenger in the truck and was taken to Regional West Medical Center with minor injuries.

The departments that responded to the incident include the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF Railroad, Mitchell and Morrill Rescue & Fire, the Mitchell Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, AirLink and several unnamed citizens.