background

KgosKerm

Fatal Train Collision

image description

Morrill, NE resident killed in train/truck collision

 

 

According to a report from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, 64 year old Morrill resident Michael Weimer was killed when the truck he was driving collided with a train on Friday morning.  The incident occurred west of Mitchell, NE at a crossing that is marked, however no alarm signals or gates are present. 

Chief Deputy Troy Brown said that Weimer’s eight-year-old granddaughter was a passenger in the truck and was taken to Regional West Medical Center with minor injuries.

The departments that responded to the incident include the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF Railroad, Mitchell and Morrill Rescue & Fire, the Mitchell Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, AirLink and several unnamed citizens.

Share this post

Submit to DeliciousSubmit to DiggSubmit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to StumbleuponSubmit to TechnoratiSubmit to TwitterSubmit to LinkedIn
Category: regional news

Most Recent News

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    Fatal Train Collision

    Morrill, NE resident killed in train/truck collision

     

    read more 

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    Public Meeting on North Platte Water Operations Scheduled

    The Bureau of Reclamation has scheduled a North Platte River Water Information Meeting in Torrington

     

    read more 

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducted eight new members

    Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that twelve students were initiated into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on September 20, 2017.  Students initiated into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK include:  Taylor Bever, Lingle, WY; Jessica Blakeley, Guernsey, WY; Kyle Chapman, Torrington, WY; Spencer Derr, Torrington, WY; Sydney Hill, Torrington, WY; Alexis Jaramillo, Torrington, WY; Paige Johnson, Lingle, WY; Jenielle Kohl, Yoder, WY; Morgan McClaren, Kemmerer, WY; Alexandria Simmerman, Ogallala, NE; Diandra Turner, Jamaica; and Levi Walter, Wray, CO.

     

    read more 

  • REGIONAL NEWS

    image description
    2017 Range Beef Cow Symposium to be Hosted in Cheyenne

    Dates for one of the premiere production beef cattle symposiums in the country have been set. This year’s XXV Range Beef Cow Symposium (RBCS) is Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 28-30, at the Little America Resort and Convention Center in Cheyenne, said Steve Paisley, University of Wyoming Extension beef cattle specialist. More than 25 speakers will address beef production topics such as nutrition, marketing, health, reproduction, consumer demand and current industry issues.

     

    read more 

Recent Sports Stories