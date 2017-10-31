Goshen County Economic Development held its annual membership meeting, electing three members to the board of directors

Torrington, WY - The Goshen County Economic Development Corporation (GCEDC) held its annual membership meeting on Friday, October 27th at D & B Fine Furniture. There were 212 people in attendance. The membership elected three directors to the board. John Patrick of Patrick Brothers, Rick Hoppal of Torrington Office Supply and Bob Taylor of Benchmark were elected to a 3-year term on the board of directors.

Celebrating 30 years of incorporation, President of the GCEDC Board, Bob Taylor, presented the “Fruits of Our Labor” which included 30 years of highlights with this last year’s being the merger with the Goshen County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center. In addition, the organization is now executing all the brand management duties for Tourism promotion through the Lodging Tax Board. Taylor reported since Progress Program inception in 2010, GCEDC has awarded over $728,000 back into the community and assisted over 142 businesses, organizations, and municipalities. This program is funded by the ¼ cent economic development sales tax.

Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Harpstreith, spoke to “Cultivating Boundless Opportunity for Business and Community” with her presentation on work accomplished through the organization’s strategic plan. The theme centered around the merger with the Chamber and all activities positioned around Leadership, Community Development and Business Development. Big announcements included the recruitment of a new three-story, 54 room Cobblestone Hotel. The addition of the $5.8 M property will bring 12 new jobs and have an economic impact of $435,000 in tax revenues for the state and $315,000 for the City over a five-year period. Highlights also included economic impact of the Solar Eclipse and future tourism campaigns, work completed for broadband efforts and collaborative partnerships in workforce development. Other business development highlights included their sustainable business retention and expansion efforts in which they visited over 250 existing businesses this past year that has assisted 71 potential startups, 19 of which have opened creating 35 new jobs with a 90% success rate. The organization currently assists four entrepreneurs located in their business incubator at the Goshen Enterprise Center.

Trenda Weisshaar presented the Report of Financial Condition which included accounting for the $3,704,787 dollars collected in the ¼ cent economic development sales tax, which has leveraged $2,273,310 in matching grants bringing $5,466,240 in economic growth to the county.

Other activities included special awards and recognition. The follow were the recipients of the special awards:

Big Chief Award - This award recognizes an individual who exemplifies community leadership through business and community service - Bill Law. Bill has been a volunteer firefighter for 59 years, member of the Torrington City Council, the Goshen County Fire Warden, church leader, parade driver, ice cream scooper and sports commentator. Bills is a helping hand wherever he goes! This past serviceman has dedicated many years to Goshen County and his community. Bill’s community spirit is an inspiration in Goshen County.

Big Land, Limitless Pioneering – Business of the Year Award – This award recognizes any business that has shown limitless growth and community support throughout the year – The Bread Doctor. The Bread Doctor is a first-class European bakery in our little town. The Bread Doctor is a fun, friendly atmosphere and draws many people to our community. The Fluckiger family is always volunteering in our community and showing that Goshen County is tied by family and friendships.

Big Land, Open Skies – Star Employee of the Year Award – This award recognizes an outstanding employee who is productive, exhibits commitment in carrying out job responsibilities, whose work reflects a frontier spirit and is ever growing – Eleanor Fluckiger, The Bread Doctor. Eleanor is a faithful employee who comes to work with a smiling face and a positive attitude. Elanor is eager to help and encourage her team along with servicing her community customers.

Big Land, Open Heart – Volunteer of the Year – This award recognizes those outstanding volunteers who are making a difference with their Open Heart, dedicated to Goshen County or has made a significant difference in our community – Shelly Duncan, Double D Realty. Shelly with her “Totes for Hope” program was able to reach out to homeless/couch surfing youth here in Goshen County. This program was successful as many in the community have seen the need and donated to filling the “Totes for Hope”. The success of this program continues as it has gone statewide with the Wyoming Association of Realtors and has been presented on the national level with many states participating.

Big Land, Open Opportunity – Entrepreneur of the Year – This award recognizes those innovative and dedicated business entrepreneurs or product creators that utilize the open opportunity of Goshen County – AJ’s Soda Shop. AJ’s was started from an idea and created a successful business. The owners of AJ’s worked extensive hours transforming a dilapidated building into a beautiful attraction that is enjoyed by all.

The evening concluded with a charity dessert auction that raised $1,475. The proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis Thanksgiving feast where they will donate hams and turkeys for Goshen County families in need. The Farm to Table themed dinner was served by Cottonwood Catering with local produce from University of Wyoming SAREC farms. The local wines and domestic bar was provided by Table Mountain Vineyards. The evening included live music by Ritch Reyes.

Goshen County Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit organization created in 1987 to encourage business growth and build on local community assets. GCEDC’s mission is cultivating boundless opportunities for business and community. A key piece of this mission is helping existing business remain in the community and continue to grow. For more information, please contact Ashley Harpstreith This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 307-532-5162.