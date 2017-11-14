Crop production, pest and disease updates and irrigation are among topics at the High Plains Crop Convention Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Torrington

The 2017 High Plains Crop Convention will be held in the Rendezvous Center on the Goshen County Fairgrounds, 7078 Fairgrounds Rd. Registration begins at 9:00 am, with the program beginning at 9:30 and wrapping up at 4:30.

A wide variety of topics will be presented, making it easy for attendees to find programming relevant to them and their operation. It is also a great opportunity to get updates on current and ongoing efforts from researchers from the University of Wyoming.

Aside from University of Wyoming Extension specialists presenting on current research updates and looming disease and pest concerns, the convention will also host guest speakers, including:

Dr. Stephen Koontz, Ag marketing specialist with Colorado State University will present current outlook information for small grains and forage. Dr. Koontz is well known throughout Colorado and the U.S. for his knowledge of the domestic and world factors that drive market prices for such things as corn, wheat, cattle, oilseeds, and hay. He is also familiar with imports and exports.

Jessica Groskopf, UNL Extension Educator – Ag Economics, who’s research focuses on risk Management and crop Production, is one of only two people in the country using modeling looking at dry bean markets. She will present the market outlook for dry beans.

Nevin Lawrence, UNL Extension Integrated Weed Management Specialist, has been at the forefront of research efforts to find effective management strategies to address herbicide resistant palmer amaranth and waterhemp. Weeds which are spreading rapidly across Nebraska, and have begun to make an appearance in crop fields in Goshen County. He will discuss management options in specific crops as well as crop rotation options.

Other topics include an alfalfa weevil IPM and degree day calculator update, alternative forages, an update on the hail response study ongoing at the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), information on agricultural leases, economics of installing a pivot, drones in agriculture and more. See http://bit.ly/infoHPCC for the full schedule.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) credits are pending, please check the convention website for updates at http://bit.ly/infoHPCC.

Registration

Cost is $10 and includes lunch and a trade show. To RSVP, contact Caleb Carter at 307-532-2436 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Online registration is also available at http://bit.ly/registerHPCC.

UW Extension and SAREC are hosting the event